1 Person Dead After Crash in Vermont

Vermont State Police say a pickup truck driver crashed into a guardrail in Charlotte on Saturday and died at a hospital.

The driver, 22-year-old Gregory Ouellette, of Bristol, was the only one in the truck. He was traveling south on Route 7 at about 3:30 a.m. Saturday when the truck crossed into oncoming traffic, struck the guard rail, and rolled.

Police said Ouellette, who was not wearing a seat belt, was ejected from the vehicle.

Police are seeking any witnesses to the crash