Local

Vermont

1 Person Dead After Crash in Vermont

The driver, 22-year-old Gregory Ouellette, of Bristol, was the only one in the truck.

shutterstock-policia-yellow-tape-general023

Vermont State Police say a pickup truck driver crashed into a guardrail in Charlotte on Saturday and died at a hospital.

The driver, 22-year-old Gregory Ouellette, of Bristol, was the only one in the truck. He was traveling south on Route 7 at about 3:30 a.m. Saturday when the truck crossed into oncoming traffic, struck the guard rail, and rolled.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

Police said Ouellette, who was not wearing a seat belt, was ejected from the vehicle.

Local

Marblehead 47 mins ago

Firefighters Rescue Man Who Fell 16 Feet Into Crevice in Marblehead, Mass.

Vermont 2 hours ago

‘Everyone Eats' Extended Through September

Police are seeking any witnesses to the crash

Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

VermontcrashVermont State PoliceBristolpickup truck
Meet the Team Vote: Polls & Trivia Coronavirus Pandemic NBCLX Local Massachusetts Connecticut Maine New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts Sports Traffic Business Virtual Connection This Week in Business
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us