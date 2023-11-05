Massachusetts

1 person injured in crash near Lakeville's cranberry bogs

The person is expected to survive, according to the Lakeville Fire Department.

By Kaitlin McKinley Becker

A crash early Sunday morning near the cranberry bogs in Lakeville, Massachusetts, left one person injured.

The Lakeville Fire Department says the crash occurred shortly after 1 a.m. on Long Point Road, west of the cranberry bogs.

According to fire officials, the car came to a rest just short of an embankment that dropped off to Great Quittacas Pond.

A picture shared by the fire department on Facebook shows the damaged car stopped at the base of a tree.

One person in the vehicle was taken to the trauma center at St. Luke's Hospital. They are expected to survive, police said.

Further details were not available, including how many people were in the car, or what may have caused it to go off the roadway.

