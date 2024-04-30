Mass. man missing for 2 weeks, vehicle found at trail parking lot in NH

A 65-year-old Massachusetts man has been missing for about two weeks, officials in New Hampshire said Tuesday.

The New Hampshire Fish and Game Department were notified Sunday of a missing person whose vehicle was found parked at the Crawford Path parking lot in Carroll, the department said.

An investigation revealed that William Neal Donovan, of Cambridge, was an "avid" hiker but after searching his vehicle, some hiking gear was found that would've been "beneficial if he was planning a hike in the White Mountains," officials said.

Officials say they assume he went for a hike but that has yet to confirmed.

Get New England news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NECN newsletters.

After searching for the 65-year-old, no evidence or clues of Donovan's whereabouts was located, according to authorities.

"There is still several feet of deep snow in the higher elevations which hampered search efforts at the higher elevations," the Fish and Game Department said.

Officials said Donovan likely arrived on April 16 but from there, his "intentions and itinerary" were not known.

Cambridge police did conduct a welfare check of his home and found a handwritten note that indicated he wanted to possibly hike Mt. Jefferson and Mt. Adams, authorities said.

Donovan lives alone and didn't leave an itinerary of what his plans were, officials said.

Since he's been missing for two weeks, search efforts have been postponed until more information learned about where he might have traveled, Fish and Game Department said.

Anyone who may know Donovan or has any information about his whereabouts should call New Hampshire State Police 603-846-3333.