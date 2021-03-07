Local

canton

1 Person Killed in Multi-Vehicle Crash on I-93 in Canton, State Police Say

Around 10:30 p.m., troopers responded to the crash on I-93 southbound in the area of Exit 2B.

By Kaitlin McKinley Becker

One person has died in a multi-vehicle crash on Interstate 93 in Canton, Massachusetts, state police said late Saturday night.

Around 10:30 p.m., troopers responded to the crash on I-93 southbound in the area of Exit 2B.

Police said the crash resulted in the death of one person and additional injuries, but they did not specify how many people may have been injured, or how many cars were involved.

Local

Georgetown 25 mins ago

Suspicious Man Approached 2 Boys Near Elementary School in Georgetown: Police

Lowell General Hospital 43 mins ago

UMass Lowell Nursing Students Administering COVID Vaccines: ‘Amazing Real Life Experience'

Exit 2B is currently closed while police investigate.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

No other information was immediately available.

This article tagged under:

cantonMassachusettsMassachusetts State Policefatal crash
Meet the Team Vote: Polls & Trivia Coronavirus Pandemic NBCLX Local Massachusetts Connecticut Maine New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts Sports Traffic Business Virtual Connection This Week in Business
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us