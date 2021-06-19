Local

Massachusetts

1-Year-Old Boy Drowns in Family's Pool in Wrentham, Mass.

The police chief called the incident a "momentary lapse of supervision."

By Mike Manzoni and Kaitlin McKinley Becker

A one-year-old boy is dead after drowning Saturday night in his family's pool in Wrentham, Massachusetts, in what police are calling a tragic accident.

Wrentham Police Chief Bill McGrath confirms the boy was pronounced dead at Landmark Hospital after he drowned in the Hillside Drive pool just after 8 p.m.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

Police say the little boy was under water for a short time before family members noticed and called 911.

Local

Boston 22 mins ago

Person Stabbed on Boston Common; No Arrests

Massachusetts 3 hours ago

Boil Water Order Lifted in Burlington, Mass.

McGrath said CPR was already in progress when officers arrived on scene. Family and paramedics tried to revive the child but life-saving measures were unsuccessful.

The police chief called the incident a "momentary lapse of supervision."

“I’ve done this before, and my message is the same: the swimming pool in the yard is like having a bonfire in the yard," McGrath said. "It’s a dangerous thing when it’s unattended.”

NBC10 Boston has reached out to the Norfolk District Attorney's Office but they didn't have any further information.

This article tagged under:

MassachusettsdrowningWrenthamWrentham police
Meet the Team Vote: Polls & Trivia Coronavirus Pandemic NBCLX Local Massachusetts Connecticut Maine New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts Sports Traffic Business Virtual Connection This Week in Business
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us