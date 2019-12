An expensive theft was caught on camera at a clothing store in Danvers, Massachusetts.

It happened at Giblees Menswear and Tuxedos located at 85 Andover Street.

Store owner Alan Giblee tells NBC10 Boston and NECN that three Canada Goose jackets were stolen on Saturday.

Eleven of the expensive jackets have been stolen over the last few days, according to Giblee.

The jackets retail for between $995-$1,050 a piece.