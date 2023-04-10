Local

Massachusetts

13-Year-Old Girl Injured in Crash at Middleton Home

A teenager suffered life-threatening injuries after being hit by a vehicle in a driveway in Middleton, Massachusetts, according to police

NBC10 Boston

A 13-year-old girl suffered life-threatening injuries in a crash in a driveway in Middleton, Massachusetts.

The crash took place on Meadowlark Farm Lane around 2:30 p.m.

Police say the driver was not hurt. An officers sustained a minor injury after responding.

A Toyota Prius that was involved remained in the driveway as police investigated the crash.

Get New England news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NECN newsletters.

No further details were immediately available.

This article tagged under:

MassachusettscrashMiddleton
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Massachusetts Connecticut Maine New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts Sports Traffic Business Virtual Connection This Week in Business Chief Execs Club Ceo Corner Politics
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us