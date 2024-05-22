4 people injured in dog attack at Brighton apartment

A dog attacked four people at an apartment in Boston's Brighton neighborhood late Tuesday night, sending them all to the hospital.

Boston police say they received a call around 10:30 p.m. for a dog attacking people at 85 Faneuil Street in Brighton and responded to find four people with injuries.

There was no immediate word on the extent of the victims' injuries or their conditions.

Video from the scene showed several ambulances parked outside the apartment building, as well as the victims being wheeled out on stretchers.

Officers were able to gain control of the dog, and it was taken by animal control, police say.

Further details about the attack were not shared.