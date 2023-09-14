14-year-old charged with murder in fatal shooting of Lawrence woman

A teen has been charged with murder in connection with the fatal shooting of a woman last week in Lawrence, Massachusetts.

Jobe Santiago, 14, of Lawrence, was arrested Wednesday by state police, the Exsex District Attorney's Office announced Thursday morning. He is charged with murder in connection with the fatal shooting of 19-year-old Angie Aristy back on Sept. 6. He is scheduled to be arraigned Thursday in Lawrence District Court.

Police said they received a 911 call on the evening of Sept. 6 reporting shots fired on Howard Street. When officers arrived at the scene they found Aristy suffering from a gunshot wound. She was taken to Lawrence General Hospital, where she later died from her injuries.

Prosecutors said a second juvenile has been charged with assault with intent rob in connection with the incident and is expected to be arraigned Thursday in Lawrence Juvenile Court.

Get New England news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NECN newsletters.

Leamsi Guzman, Aristy's girlfriend, spoke with NBC10 Boston last week in the wake of the shooting.

"She was loved," she said. "She was cared for."

Guzman said she and Aristy were in a car when the shots came out of nowhere.

"The only thing I remember is just her face," she said. "Like, her face was pale white."

A shooting Wednesday night left a 19-year-old woman dead, and authorities are looking for the person responsible.

"Nobody could understand the love I had for her," Guzman said. "It's something that's indescribable, she was my world."

John Alon-Torres said he was staying with a friend on Howard Street when the shooting occurred. He ran to the scene and found the young woman in an SUV.

"I lift up her shirt and I see a bullet hole," he recalled.

He said she was unconscious.

"I grab her out of the car, I put her on the floor, I start doing compressions," Alon-Torres said.

He said he tried his best, but couldn't revive her.

"I want to say sorry to the family," Alon-Torres said. "I couldn't do more."

Investigators haven't said if the two were targeted, or if this was a random act of violence.

"She did nothing to deserve this," Guzman said. "You guys need to stop the gun violence, this is hurting families. She was a family girl, she wasn't from the streets."