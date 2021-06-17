14-Year-Old Girl Missing After Getting in Car in Mass., Police Say

A teenager from Rockland, Massachusetts, has been missing since Tuesday, police said, sharing still images from a video showing the 14-year-old getting into a car the day she was last seen.

Teyanna Cuocolo was last seen Tuesday at 12:30 p.m. at Rockland's Rogers Middle School wearing a blue crop-top hoodie and black bike shorts, local police said on Facebook.

She had not been found as of Thursday afternoon, police said, noting in a Facebook post, "There is video of her getting into the car pictured below on the afternoon she went missing. Multiple agencies are assisting in locating her."

She often visits Brockton and Milton, according to police.

Anyone with information about Teyanna is asked to call 781-878-1212.