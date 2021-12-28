Local

New Hampshire

14-Year-Old Sought After Going Missing Last Week in Concord, NH

Concord Police

Police in Concord, New Hampshire, are looking for a 14-year-old girl who has been missing since last week.

Kihana Blake was last seen leaving the Pinehurst Street apartment where she lives around 8:30 p.m. on Dec. 20, the Concord Police Department said Tuesday.

Blake is described as being between 5'1 and 5'3, between 100 and 120 pounds, with strawberry blonde hair and brown eyes, police said.

According to police, Blake recently moved to the area from Franklin and has friends in that community and in Laconia.

Anyone with information is asked to call 603-225-8600.

