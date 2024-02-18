Group calls for Boston to pay $15B as reparations for slavery

As Boston's task force studying how the city might enact reparations continues its work, a grassroots organization on Saturday called for a price tag of $15 billion.

The Boston Peoples Reparations Commission held a news conference in Roxbury to announce their proposal.

"The wealth of this city was built on slavery. And the city is responsible to pay back the wealth they extracted free of charge from other human beings who died at some point in the labor for this city," said Rev. Kevin Peterson, who founded and runs the New Democracy Coalition.

The $15 billion would be split three ways, according to the commission's proposal: $5 billion in direct cash payments to Black Boston residents, a $5 billion investment in new financial institutions and $5 billion to address the racial education education gap and for anti-crime measures.

Get New England news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NECN newsletters.

By comparison, Boston's budget for Fiscal Year 2024 is $4.28 billion.

The organizers of the Boston Peoples Reparations Commission argued that educational effects of slavery could be felt 100 years after it was abolished.

Two newly announced research teams will examine Boston's history in the slave trade and the impacts of slavery, starting all the way back to 1620 through to the present day.

The City of Boston established its Reparations Task Force in 2022. The group, which last met Feb. 6, website lists its focus areas as: