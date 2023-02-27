Local

south end

15 Displaced, Dog Rescued From Fire in Boston's South End

A cause remained under investigation

By Matt Fortin

Boston Fire Department

Boston firefighters responded Sunday night to a fire at a building in the South End, which displaced 15 people who lived there.

The fire traveled from the basement of the building — which was located at 30 Worcester Square — to the walls of the first floor. Crews were able to knock down the heavy fire before it spread throughout the building.

No one was hurt, but over a dozen people were displaced.

First responders rescued a dog from the fire.

The cause of the fire remained under investigation.

