15 Displaced, Dog Rescued From Fire in Boston's South End

Boston firefighters responded Sunday night to a fire at a building in the South End, which displaced 15 people who lived there.

The fire traveled from the basement of the building — which was located at 30 Worcester Square — to the walls of the first floor. Crews were able to knock down the heavy fire before it spread throughout the building.

A busy night in the city, & outstanding work by our Fire Alarm Operators. They still had companies at the earlier 2 alarm Fire when the 3 alarm Fire came in. They quickly dispatched the resources needed to control the fire , while maintaining coverage for the City. Great Job !!! pic.twitter.com/I7JgBJUO5d — Boston Fire Dept. (@BostonFire) February 27, 2023

No one was hurt, but over a dozen people were displaced.

First responders rescued a dog from the fire.

The cause of the fire remained under investigation.