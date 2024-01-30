16-year-old girl from Dudley last seen over the weekend, police say

A 16-year-old girl from Dudley, Massachusetts, went missing over the weekend and police are now asking for the public's help in finding her.

Olivia was last seen walking on West Main Street toward Brandon Road Sunday, Dudley police wrote on its Facebook page Monday.

The teenager was described as being about 5 feet 2 inches tall and weighing 140 pounds. She has blue eyes and shoulder length red/brown hair, according to police.

Olivia was last seen wearing teal and white pants with an oversized black hoodie, police said.

Get New England news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NECN newsletters.

Anyone who has information about the 16-year-old's whereabouts should call the Dudley Police Department at 508-943-4411.