16-Year-Old to Face Judge After Arrest in Connection With Jamaica Plain Deadly Stabbing

A 16-year-old girl is expected to appear in court on Monday, after her arrest over the weekend in connection with a deadly stabbing in the Jamaica Plain neighborhood of Boston.
The teenager was arrested a block away from where the double stabbing allegedly happened on Woodside Avenue Saturday afternoon, according to police. A 17-year-old girl was at a hospital recovering, while a 21-year-old woman died from her injuries, Boston police said, adding that both victims were stabbed multiple times.
Officers with BPD said they got the call for the stabbing minutes before 5 p.m., but before arriving on scene, the two victims showed up at a police station nearby to where they were wounded.
"It's just unfortunate you know?" said a man named Joseph who works at a nearby convenience store and has lived in the area for decades. "People dying in the neighborhood over ridiculous stuff, it's a shame."
The 16-year-old girl, who is facing a murder charge, among others, is expected to appear in Boston Municipal Court in West Roxbury on Monday, according to the Suffolk County District Attorney's Office. She will appear in regular session, not juvenile court, per Massachusetts law.
The suspect has not yet been identified by authorities. She was also taken to a hospital for treatment of non-life threatening injuries following the double stabbing, police said.
An investigation remained ongoing.