16-Year-Old to Face Judge After Arrest in Connection With Jamaica Plain Deadly Stabbing

A 16-year-old girl is expected to appear in court on Monday, after her arrest over the weekend in connection with a deadly stabbing in the Jamaica Plain neighborhood of Boston.

The teenager was arrested a block away from where the double stabbing allegedly happened on Woodside Avenue Saturday afternoon, according to police. A 17-year-old girl was at a hospital recovering, while a 21-year-old woman died from her injuries, Boston police said, adding that both victims were stabbed multiple times.

The Suffolk County District Attorney's Office said Sunday that the 16-year-old girl will be arraigned Monday on murder and other charges in West Roxbury - Boston Municipal Court in connection to the double stabbing. Per Massachusetts law, the DA's office says arraignments of juveniles aged 14 to 17 charged with homicide occur in regular, not juvenile, session.

Officers with BPD said they got the call for the stabbing minutes before 5 p.m., but before arriving on scene, the two victims showed up at a police station nearby to where they were wounded.

"It's just unfortunate you know?" said a man named Joseph who works at a nearby convenience store and has lived in the area for decades. "People dying in the neighborhood over ridiculous stuff, it's a shame."

The suspect has not yet been identified by authorities. She was also taken to a hospital for treatment of non-life threatening injuries following the double stabbing, police said.

An investigation remained ongoing.