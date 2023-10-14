18-Year-Old shot in broad daylight in Fall River

An 18-year-old man has been taken to the hospital after being shot multiple times in Fall River, Massachusetts, on Saturday.
Police responded to a report of shots fired on Locust Street shortly before 12:30p.m. Officers found an 18-year-old man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds to his upper extremities, police said. The man was taken to a nearby hospital.
Authorities are investigating the incident and say they have increased police presence in the area.
No additional information has been released.
Get New England news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NECN newsletters.