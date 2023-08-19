19-year-old injured when SUV slams into large tree in Hingham

A 19-year-old was injured Friday night when her SUV went off the road, striking a large tree in Hingham, Massachusetts.

Hingham police said the crash occurred around 11 p.m. on Gardner Street right after the driver had dropped off her two passengers.

Pictures shared on the department's Facebook page show the young woman's vehicle suffered catastrophic damage in the crash.

Police said it was extremely fortunate that there was not a front passenger in the car at the time of the crash, as pictures showed how badly mangled that side of the SUV was.

As for the cause of the crash, police say the teen believes she may have fallen asleep at the wheel. There were no details provided on the extent of her injuries.