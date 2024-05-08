Remains of missing Vt. man found in New Hampshire

Skeletal remains found in the woods of New Hampshire have been identified as those of a Vermont man who was reported missing last year.

Devin Whitham, 38, of Saxton Rivers, Vermont, was last seen leaving a convenience store in New Boston, New Hampshire in April 2023. Whitham's car was found abandoned at Lang Station, along the New Boston rail trail on Monday, April 24, according to New Boston police.

Crews of law enforcement and volunteers searched the area by foot and by helicopter at the time, but could not find Whitham, who had no ties to the area and had been reported missing due to concerns about his mental health.

A year later, on April 26, 2024, a "shed hunter" reported finding the remains in the woods off Francestown Road.

The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner identified them as Whitham. The cause and manner of death were not released, but police said foul play is not suspected.

New Boston is located west of Manchester, about 60 miles from Saxtons River.

"The New Boston Police Department would like thank all of the agencies who assisted in the investigation and to express our deepest condolences to the family and friends of Mr. Whitham," police wrote in a statement.