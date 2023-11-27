1st round of MBTA Green Line closures begin

Service disruptions have begun on almost all branches of the MBTA's Green Line on Monday, so crews can make repairs.

The MBTA knows this can be a headache for some, but the agency is hoping these repairs will eventually lead to the elimination of slow zones. For now, at Kenmore, shuttles are already replacing trains.

This will continue from Monday through early December, after multiple sections of the Green Line and its branches are closed for rail, ties and tunnel repairs. That means those who would otherwise be riding the Green Line need to navigate through the city by using alternate routes to get to their destination.

The MBTA said on Tuesday it has removed nine slow zones on the Red Line.

The most notable disruptions are happening between North Station and Kenmore, Kenmore and Babcock Street and Copley and Heath Street. The B, D and E branches are also impacted at different stops and during different dates.

In some cases, shuttles will replace trains, while buses and the commuter rail will also serve as options depending on the stop.

After this first round of closures, there will be more interruptions in January. Overall, almost two dozen closures are planned through the end of next year.