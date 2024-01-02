2 accused of killing 41-year-old in Dorchester expected in court

Two men accused of shooting and killing a 41-year-old man in Boston's Dorchester neighborhood this past weekend are expected to be arraigned on Tuesday.

Curtis Effee, of Boston, was found shot to death on Geneva Avenue on Saturday, according to Boston police.

Tyreese Robinson, 19, of Randolph, Massachusetts, and Dasahn Crowder, 21 of Quincy, were arrested a day later, police said. Both were wanted on murder warrants.

The shooting remains under investigation. Anyone with information should call 617-343-4470. Anonymous tips can also be left by calling 1-800-494-TIPS or by texting "TIP" to 27463.