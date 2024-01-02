dorchester

2 accused of killing 41-year-old in Dorchester expected in court

The shooting remains under investigation. Anyone with information should call 617-343-4470. Anonymous tips can also be left by calling 1-800-494-TIPS or by texting "TIP" to 27463.

By Staff Reports

Two men accused of shooting and killing a 41-year-old man in Boston's Dorchester neighborhood this past weekend are expected to be arraigned on Tuesday.

Curtis Effee, of Boston, was found shot to death on Geneva Avenue on Saturday, according to Boston police.

Tyreese Robinson, 19, of Randolph, Massachusetts, and Dasahn Crowder, 21 of Quincy, were arrested a day later, police said. Both were wanted on murder warrants.

The shooting remains under investigation. Anyone with information should call 617-343-4470. Anonymous tips can also be left by calling 1-800-494-TIPS or by texting "TIP" to 27463.

Get New England news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NECN newsletters.

More Dorchester news

11 hours ago

Woman shot in Dorchester, latest incident after violent weekend in Boston

Jan 1

Man killed in New Year's Day shooting in Dorchester after violent weekend across city

This article tagged under:

dorchester
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Massachusetts Connecticut Maine New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts NBC Sports Boston School Closing Alerts Traffic Business Virtual Connection This Week in Business Chief Execs Club Ceo Corner Politics
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us