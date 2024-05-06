Suspect shot by law enforcement following standoff in southern Maine

A suspect was shot by law enforcement following a standoff in South Paris, Maine, on Monday, according to authorities.

Several roads in the area of Route 117 were closed around noon Monday due to the standoff with authorities. Area residents were told to stay inside their homes.

The suspect was shot by law enforcement and taken to a nearby medical facility for treatement, the Oxford County Sheriff's Office told News Center Maine. The suspect has not been identified, and their condition was not immediately known.

Get New England news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NECN newsletters.

"This is an isolated incident and there are no safety concerns for the public," Oxford County Sheriff Christopher Wainwright said in a statement.

The police shooting is being investigated by the Maine Attorney General's Office, he added.

South Paris, a town of only about 2,200 residents, is located in Oxford County, just outside of the Lewiston-Auburn area.