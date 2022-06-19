2 Deaths Under Investigation in Auburn, Maine

There's an active investigation underway after two people were found dead Sunday at a residence in Auburn, Maine.

According to the Maine Department of Public Safety, state police detectives were called to a Fourth Street residence around 11:30 a.m. to help Auburn police investigate after the two deaths were reported.

There is no threat to the public, the spokesperson for the Maine Department of Public Safety added.

No other information was immediately available, and no names were released Sunday.

This is an active and ongoing investigation.