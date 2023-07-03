2 found dead at Maine home, deaths deemed suspicious

A pair of people were found dead in a home in Brooklin, Maine, on Sunday, and their deaths are being investigated as suspicious, law enforcement officials said.

The two people were found dead in suspicious circumstances about 2 p.m., according to the Maine Department of Public Safety.

Officials didn't identify the deceased people, whose bodies were undergoing autopsies to determine their cause and manner of death, or share what road the house is on so as not to inadvertently identify them before their next of kin was notified.

While officials didn't share what's believed to have led to the deaths, they said there was no danger to the public.

Brooklin is in Hancock County, near Deer Isle, Blue Hill and Mt. Desert Island.