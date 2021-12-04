Local

2 Good Samaritans Struck By Car While Trying to Help Driver Who Crashed Into Pole

According to Nashua police, both incidents were the result of a solar glare.

By Kaitlin McKinley Becker

Two Good Samaritans were struck by a car after they had stopped to help another driver who had crashed into a pole Saturday morning in Nashua, New Hampshire, police said.

Nashua police say the string of events started after a car struck a utility pole in the area of Murphy Drive and Northeastern Boulevard.

Two people pulled over to assist the driver, at which time they were hit by another vehicle.

All three were taken to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

According to police, both incidents were the result of a solar glare. Due to that, no charges are anticipated, police said.

