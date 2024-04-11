2 hurt when SUV plows into Attleboro cannabis dispensary

Two people were taken to the hospital after an SUV smashed through the wall of a cannabis dispensary in Attleboro, Massachusetts on Thursday.

Attleboro Fire Chief Scott Lachance said the Nissan Pathfinder crashed about 15 feet into the Zahara Cannabis Dispensary on Frank Mossberg Drive around 1:30 p.m.

The driver, a 62-year-old woman and a store employee were both hurt. They were taken to a local hospital for treatment - their conditions were not released.

A city building inspector determined the building is still structurally sound. Firefighters had to use a hydraulic cutting tool to create an opening large enough to tow the car out of the building.

The Attleboro Police Department is investigating the crash.

