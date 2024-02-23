2 injured in Dorchester stabbing

EDITOR'S NOTE: The Boston Police Department initially told NBC10 Boston two people suffered non-life-threatening injuries. Police later said one victim's injuries are life-threatening.

Two people were stabbed Friday in Boston's Dorchester neighborhood, police said.

Officers responded to the incident at a Floyd Street home. One resident there suffered life-threatening injuries while another's injuries are considered non-life-threatening.

Authorities did not say whether any arrests had been made.

Get New England news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NECN newsletters.

No further details were immediately available.