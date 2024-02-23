dorchester

2 injured in Dorchester stabbing

Boston police now say one person suffered life-threatening injuries and another suffered non-life-threatening injuries after a stabbing on Floyd Street

NBC10 Boston

EDITOR'S NOTE: The Boston Police Department initially told NBC10 Boston two people suffered non-life-threatening injuries. Police later said one victim's injuries are life-threatening.

Two people were stabbed Friday in Boston's Dorchester neighborhood, police said.

Officers responded to the incident at a Floyd Street home. One resident there suffered life-threatening injuries while another's injuries are considered non-life-threatening.

Authorities did not say whether any arrests had been made.

Get New England news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NECN newsletters.

No further details were immediately available.

This article tagged under:

dorchester
Local Connecticut Maine Massachusetts New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts NBC Sports Boston Traffic Politics New Hampshire Primary Business US & World
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us