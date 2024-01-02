2 injured in rollover crash in Newton

Emergency crews responded to a rollover crash with injuries in Newton, Massachusetts, on Tuesday morning.

The crash was reported shortly before 6:30 a.m. on Commonwealth Avenue at Washington Street.

Two people were reportedly injured in the crash. The extent of their injuries is not yet known

A photo from the scene showed a Honda with New York license plates on its side.

No furhter information was immediately available.