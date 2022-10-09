‘I Feel Kind of Numb': Quinnipiac Grad Killed in Fatal Crash Remembered by Best Friend

Two people are dead after an SUV collided with a tow truck on Interstate 93 north in Boston on Saturday night.

Massachusetts State Police said they received a call around 10 p.m. Saturday reporting a crash. A Kenworth tow truck was driving north on I-93 when a 2007 Lexus RX400H SUV ride share vehicle driving in front of the tow truck slowed and was rear-ended by the truck.

A third vehicle, a 2012 Honda Civic sedan, was driving behind the truck and hit it at an angle.

Two female passengers in the rear of the Lexus were trapped inside the SUV and were declared dead at the scene, according to state police.

Stay informed about New England news and weather. Get the NECN app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Two people are dead after an SUV collided with a tow truck on Interstate 93 north in Boston overnight.

They have been identified as Delanie Fekert, 25, of Floral Park, New York, and Urushi Madani, 25, of Somerville. The two were friends and attended Quinnipiac University in Connecticut together.

"No one will ever be another Roosh," said Jillian Milch, best friend and college roommate of Madani, who Milch says was messaging her as recently as the night of the accident. "I just feel kind of numb."

In an interview with NBC 10 Boston, Milch reminisced about her time with Madani in college, who she says she considered closer to a sister than a friend.

“She would jump on our beds in college just to wake us up. She would show up with a margarita when you’re studying. Just to be that person.”

“She always reminded us like how beautiful we are and she always was an uplifting person," continued Milch. "So I’ll miss that about her for sure.”

Milch shared dozens of videos and photos of Madani from as early as when they first met, seven years ago at Quinnipiac.

“No one will ever be another Roosh”



Tow truck slams into ride share vehicle in Boston, state police say, killing two 25 y/o women on Sat.



Best friend, former roommate of crash victim Urushi Madani (red shirt in vid) speaks w/ @NBC10Boston



Full story: https://t.co/rNagt6yXHR pic.twitter.com/f4nTvEenkh — Darren Botelho (@DarrenBotelho) October 10, 2022

"She was just an amazing, fun, outgoing, spunky person," said Milch.

The driver of the Lexus ride share vehicle, a 53-year-old Revere man, was taken to Massachusetts General Hospital with serious injuries.

The driver of the tow truck, a Salem woman, was not injured. The driver of the Honda, a Manchester, New Hampshire, woman, was also uninjured. Both remained at the scene for the investigation.

The circumstances surrounding the crash remain under investigation. No criminal charges have been filed at this time.

State police said the crash resulted in lane closures until 1:44 a.m., causing major delays on the Zakim Bridge.

No further information was immediately available.