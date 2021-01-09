Local

Vermont

2 Killed in Vermont Fire

All six units in the building sustained damage

By Jake Levin

fire truck firetruck generic
Shutterstock

Two people were killed as the result of a fire in an apartment building in Burlington, Vermont, early Saturday.

Firefighters responded to reports of a fire around 5:14 a.m. at 199 King St., a six-unit, three-story complex. Two people were found unconscious inside a second-floor apartment, officials said.

One of them was transported to the University of Vermont Medical Center in Burlington. Ultimately, neither victim survived, officials said.

One occupant of the building had already exited seeking medical treatment when firefighters arrived, according to fire officials.

More New England coverage

Maine 1 hour ago

Maine Virus-Related Deaths, Infections Soar to a New High

Vermont 2 hours ago

Holiday Gatherings, Travel Impacting Vt. Virus Numbers

The fire, which stretched to the second and third floors of the building, required three alarms before it was extinguished, officials said. A total of 46 firefighters responded.

An investigation has thus far determined the building did not have automatic fire sprinklers or a monitored fire alarm. However, several smoke alarms were found within individual apartments.

The origin and cause of the fire remain under investigation.

Two apartments sustained significant damage, officials said, while the others had both smoke and water damage.

One firefighter suffered minor injuries battling the blaze, officials said.

This article tagged under:

Vermont
Vote: Polls & Trivia Coronavirus Pandemic NBCLX Local Massachusetts Connecticut Maine New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts Sports Traffic Business Virtual Connection Ceo Corner Chief Execs Club
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us