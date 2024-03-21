2 NH town officials implicated in DMV scandal arrested on new charges

A town clerk in northern New Hampshire convicted last year in a Department of Motor Vehicles scandal, and the deputy who ran as her replacement, are each facing over a dozen new charges.

State police said Tuesday that 59-year-old Melinda Kennett of Grovetown had been arrested on 16 misdemeanor charges related to "being an accomplice to improperly accessing DMV records."

Kennett, the town clerk in Northumberland, was found guilty last year of violating a New Hampshire law, according to the Littleton Weekly Record.

Northumberland's deputy town clerk, 32-year-old Courtney McLain, was also charged in that case. The Boston Globe reported that she entered an Alford plea — an acknowledgement that prosecutors have enough evidence to convict while the defendant does not admit guilt.

Get New England news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NECN newsletters.

McLain was also arrested on March 8 on dozens of new charges. State police announced the arrest on March 12, the same day she was up for election to replace Kennett, who did not seek another term, as town clerk.

McLain lost the election to Kathy Wiles, the Globe reported.

The new charges against Kennett include 16 counts of criminal liability for conduct of another — eight are for computer-related offenses and eight are for tampering with public records or information.

McLain is facing 14 counts of computer-related offenses and 14 counts of tampering with public records.

It was not immediately clear if either woman has an attorney.