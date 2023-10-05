School bus workers charged after ‘physical and verbal conduct' toward Methuen student

Two staff members of a school bus company contracted with the Methuen, Massachusetts, school district were arrested and charged earlier this week, amid allegations of "physical and verbal conduct" toward a student, according to a letter from the district's superintendent.

The letter, dated Wednesday, said that an investigation was prompted by a concerned parent who noticed a "change in behavior of their child," Methuen Public Schools Superintendent Brandi Kwong said.

Kwong wrote that the district took action after the investigation revealed the alleged conduct onboard a school transit vehicle by the two contractors. The district contacts with an outside vendor to provide Methuen residents transportation to schools outside of the city.

The district said that steps were taken to prevent the two workers from interacting with other students, and their alleged conduct is not believed to have been directed at any other students.

Get New England news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NECN newsletters.

Methuen schools has been in contact with the family of the student, police department, bus company and the Department of Children and Families.

Specifics of the "serious incident" that happened onboard the school transit vehicle were not revealed.

"We have no tolerance for this alleged behavior and both employees have been terminated. We are fully cooperating with local authorities as this matter is investigated," a spokesperson for NRT Bus Group said.