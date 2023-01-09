Local

Brockton

2 Shot in Brockton, Police Say

By Asher Klein

Police at a gas station in Brockton on Monday, Jan. 9, 2023.
NBC10 Boston

Two people were shot in Brockton, police said Monday.

More information wasn't immediately available. Brockton police said they would provide an update when one was available.

Police were seen investigating a car at a taped-off gas station Monday afternoon. It wasn't immediately clear if it was connected to the shooting.

This developing news story will be updated when more information is available.

Get New England news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NECN newsletters.

This article tagged under:

BrocktonMassachusettsshooting
Meet the Team Coronavirus Pandemic Local Massachusetts Connecticut Maine New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts Sports Traffic Business Virtual Connection This Week in Business Chief Execs Club Ceo Corner
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us