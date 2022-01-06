2 Teenagers Hurt in Mass. Crash With Water Delivery Truck Amid Icy Conditions

A teenager had to be cut from a pickup truck that crashed head-on with a water delivery truck in Raynham, Massachusetts, early Thursday morning, officials said.

The 16-year-old was unconscious and, after being rescued, flown to a hospital in Rhode Island, Raynham police and fire departments said. Icy roads appear to have been a factor.

The crash took place about 7:30 a.m. on King Street near Miller Terrace. First responders found the pickup truck and Poland Spring delivery truck had collided, and that the passenger of the pickup, the 16-year-old boy, was trapped inside, officials said.

The pickup truck's driver, a 17-year-old boy who, like the passenger, is from Raynham, got out of the wreck on his own and was taken to a local hospital by ambulance. The water delivery truck, a 54-year-old man from East Taunton, was unhurt, officials said.

A witness said the crash sounded like an explosion. Both trucks had front-end damage from the crash, but the pickup truck's hood was almost completely crumpled.

The crash was under investigation by local and state police.

Icy roads have caused dozens of crashes over the last few days, and a winter storm is expected to drop several inches of snow during the morning commute Friday.

Icy conditions caused dozens of crashes on I-93 Wednesday morning, though traffic cleared up by the evening commute.