2 Teens Die in Fiery Car Crash, 3rd Hurt

Two teenagers died and a third was injured in a single-car crash that left the vehicle engulfed in flames Friday night.

The car struck a tree near Sanford St. in Berkley before 6:10 p.m. Friday and subsequently caught fire, according to authorities.

A police officer made multiple attempts to free two occupants from the burning car when they arrived, successfully getting one out before the car was fully covered in flames. The third passenger was found walking near the crash when police arrived.

The two victims have been identified as Christian Couto, 19, and Devyn Crosby, 18, both Berkley residents.

Couto appeared to be driving the vehicle, a 2009 grey BMW. Crosby was in the back seat and the third passenger, a 19-year-old Berkley resident, sat in the passenger’s seat, according to the Bristol County District Attorney. The injured passenger remains in stable condition at Rhode Island Hospital.

The Berkley Fire Department managed to extinguish the fire and officials are engaging in accident construction. The cause of the crash has not been identified, but authorities say foul play is not suspected.