Weymouth Man, 21, Drowns in Merrimack River in Lowell

Lowell police and fire departments responded to Rynne Beach around 4:25 p.m. for a report that a swimmer had gone missing.

By Kaitlin McKinley Becker

A 21-year-old Massachusetts man drowned Saturday while swimming in the Merrimack River in Lowell, officials announced.

Lowell police and fire departments responded to Rynne Beach around 4:25 p.m. for a report that a swimmer had gone missing, according to the Middlesex County District Attorney.

First responders recovered the swimmer, and he was pronounced dead on scene, the DA said.

The drowning victim's name has not been released, but the DA said he was from Weymouth.

The district attorney's office is investigating, but foul play is not suspected.

