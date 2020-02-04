Search on for Man Wanted in 3 Attempted Robberies in Brookline

Police are searching for a man they suspect may be responsible for three separate attempted robberies over the last week in Brookline, Massachusetts.

Two of the victims were able to get away, but one gave his attacker all his money at knifepoint, according to a community notice released by Brookline police.

One victim told police he was walking home on Kent Street Jan. 28 at about 8:30 p.m. when he spotted a man walking in the opposite direction. The victim said that, as he approached his front porch on Bowker Street, the suspect grabbed his shoulder and demanded all his money, according to the police notice.

The victim was able to escape by jumping over his front porch, and the suspect fled the scene, police said.

On Jan. 29, another victim reported to police that he was approached by a suspect at about 1:30 a.m. on Beacon Street, near the intersection with St. Paul Street. The victim told police the suspect asked for a lighter and then asked if he wanted "to go around the corner," according to police.

The victim told police he took his lighter back and began walking away, at which time the suspect approached the victim and threatened him, insinuating he had a weapon, saying, "You know what this is."

The victim was able to get away from the suspect unharmed and again, the suspect fled the area, police said.

A third incident happened Tuesday morning just before 2 a.m., when a man approached a victim in the area of Beacon and Pleasant streets, asking for directions to a store, police said.

As the victim walked with the suspect, police said, the man elbowed the victim into the entryway of a restaurant and allegedly showed a knife while demanding the victim's money.

In this case, police said the victim gave the robber all his money and both walked towards Pleasant Street. The suspect then fled the scene.

Police believe the man described in each case is similar: as a man in his 20s and approximately 5'8". He was wearing a gray sweatshirt and gray sweatpants during the incidents.

Anyone with information on any of the incidents is urged to contact Brookline police at 617-730-2222.