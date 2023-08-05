3 charged in violent attack in Kingston, Mass.

Three men accused are accused of violently beating another person with a 2x4 piece of wood, leaving their victim with a serious head injury and broken bones, according to police in Kingston, Massachusetts.

Kingston police said they were called in just after midnight on Friday and found the victim with what appeared to be a serious head injury and multiple broken bones. The victim was rushed to the hospital where they remained as of Friday evening. The victim's condition was not released.

One suspect was arrested without incident in Carver. Police say the two others did not open the door for officers, leading to a large police response at a street off of Main Street. Officers surrounded two homes and ordered one suspect to open the door. When the man refused, detectives forced it open and took the man into custody. The third suspect then allowed officers to take him into custody without further incident.

None of the suspects have been publicly identified at this time. They are each charged with assault and battery with a dangerous weapon on a victim 60+, assault and battery resulting in serious bodily injury on a victim 60+, assault and battery on a victim over 60+ years old, and other related charges.

The three are expected to be arraigned at Plymouth District Court on Monday.

Police did not say what led up to the attack. No other details were immediately available.