3 Ejected from Vehicle in Overnight Upton Crash

By Shauna Golden

Police are investigating a single-vehicle overnight crash Saturday in Upton, Massachusetts, that left at least three people injured.

Officers responded to a crash on Hartford Ave. S. that involved five occupants ranging from 13-15 years old. Three occupants were ejected from the vehicle upon impact, two occupants were able to exit the vehicle following the crash, police said.

Three individuals were transported to local hospitals by EMS with non-life-threatening injuries. Two others were transported to the hospital by family members for evaluation.

The cause of the accident remains under investigation by the Upton Police Department and the CEMLEC Crash Reconstruction Unit.

No further information was immediately available.

