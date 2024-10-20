Massachusetts

3 motorcycles involved in highway crash in Swansea

The three motorcyclists were taken to local hospitals

By Kaitlin McKinley Becker

WJAR

Three motorcycles were involved in a highway crash in Swansea, Massachusetts, Saturday afternoon, temporarily closing a stretch of the interstate.

Swansea police issued a traffic alert, asking people to avoid Interstate 195 westbound in the area of Exit 8 as Massachusetts State Police investigated the crash.

Multiple lanes were closed, and drivers were told to seek alternate routes.

NBC10 Boston affiliate WJAR reported that the three motorcyclists were taken to the hospital following the crash. There was no word on the extent of their injuries.

According to WJAR, one bike that was largely in pieces could be seen on the left side of the road. Another motorcycle was in the ditch to the right, and the third to the left.

Once the lanes reopened, the traffic backups continued, WJAR reported.

It wasn't immediately clear what caused the crash.

