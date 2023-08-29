3-year-old boy drowns in Warwick, Rhode Island

A 3-year-old boy drowned in Warwick, Rhode Island, on Monday, according to police.

Warwick police said they received a call for a possible drowning shortly after 11:30 a.m. Monday. Emergency crews responded and attempted to resuscitate the boy. He was taken to Hasbro Children's Hospital in Providence, where he was pronounced dead.

The child's name has not been released.

The incident remains under investigation. No further details were released.