31-year-old man arrested for murder in Jamaica Plain shooting

A man was arrested Sunday in connection to a fatal shooting earlier this month in Boston's Jamaica Plain neighborhood, police announced.

Boston police say Dequann Whyte-Cohen, 31, of Dorchester, was taken into custody by members of the department's fugitive unit on Hyde Parke Avenue in Jamaica Plain.

Whyte-Cohen was wanted on a murder warrant out of West Roxbury District Court in the shooting death of 45-year-old Dante Webb.

According to police, officers responded to Forest Hills Street shortly after 1:30 a.m. on Tuesday, July 18, for a report of a person shot and found Webb suffering from gunshot wounds. Webb died from his injuries at a local hospital.

Get New England news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NECN newsletters.

Police did not say Sunday what led them to Whyte-Cohen, or if the two were known to each other.

Whyte-Cohen will be arraigned Monday in West Roxbury District Court. It wasn't immediately clear if he had obtained an attorney.