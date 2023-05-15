4 Displaced After Fire at Wakefield Building That Houses Apartments, Pizza Shop

Four people have been displaced after a fire broke out Sunday afternoon at a building that houses apartments and a pizza shop in Wakefield, Massachusetts.

Someone spotted the fire from outside the building on Main Street after 4 p.m. Sunday. Firefighters responded, and eventually had to evacuate the building because of structural damage. Crews were able to prevent the fire from spreading to neighboring buildings, one of which almost touched the burning building.

“We’re very fortunate the fire didn’t extend to another property,” Wakefield Fire Department Chief Michael Sullivan said in a news release. “That’s a credit to the firefighters who were at the scene. All the communities worked very closely together.”

Mutual aid was provided on scene by several communities — Lynnfield, Malden, Melrose, Middleton, North Reading, Reading, Saugus, Stoneham, Wilmington, Winchester and Woburn fire departments. Burlington, Danvers and Lynn crews provided station coverage.

The businesses inside the building were closed at the time of the fire, and will be closed for the "near future," fire officials said.

The fire doesn't appear suspicious, but an investigation remains underway by Wakefield fire. The State Police Fire and Explosion Investigation Unit with the State Fire Marshal’s Office is assisting with the investigation.