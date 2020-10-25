4 Sickened After Consuming Raw Milk Products From Maine Farm

Maine officials are investigating four cases of people becoming ill from consuming raw milk products.



The Maine Department of Agriculture, Conservation and Forestry and Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention said four cases of cryptosporidiosis connected to raw milk were reported starting Oct. 4.



The people who were sickened said they had raw milk products from Roux's Farm LLC in Shapleigh, which is state inspected and licensed. All four people live in York County, officials said.



Officials say people should discard any milk products from the farm dated before Oct. 18. The farm's products produced after Oct. 18 have passed regulatory requirements and quality specifications, officials said.



Cryptosporidiosis can cause dehydration, nausea, vomiting and other symptoms.