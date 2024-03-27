4-year-old girl killed by pickup near Boston Children's Museum is identified

The 4-year-old girl killed by a pickup truck near Boston Children's Museum this weekend has been identified.

Her name was Gracie Gancheva, and her death remains under investigation, according to the Suffolk County District Attorney's Office.

“It’s difficult to adequately express the scope of tragedy in losing someone so young. My staff and I extend our deepest condolences to Gracie Gancheva’s family, friends and loved ones,” District Attorney Kevin Hayden said in a statement.

This is a breaking news story that will be updated.

A family is mourning Monday morning after a 4-year-old girl was hit and killed by a vehicle. This all happened just steps away from a children's museum.