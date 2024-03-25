South Boston

Girl, 4, hit and killed by vehicle in South Boston

No charges have been filed so far and no arrests were made

By Munashe Kwangwari

A 4-year-old girl was killed after being hit by a vehicle just steps away from Boston Children's Museum over the weekend.

The incident occurred just after 5 p.m. Sunday at the intersection of Congress and Sleeper streets, which is in the Seaport District section of Southie, Boston police said.

The girl's identity is being withheld at this time, but police said she was with family members, when for some reason, she ended up in the road. Moments later, she was hit by a vehicle.

The 4-year-old was immediately rushed to the hospital, where she died.

The driver remained on scene until officers arrived, according to police.

"It's so sad. Even us, we were there just an hour and a half before then. Sad, awful," said Kim Harris. "I'm sure they were doing the same thing that we were doing — going to museum for a day to have a good day. Then, they went home, and tragedy struck."

No charges have been filed so far and no arrests were made.

