48-hour pause on nearly all MBTA contractor work as agency works to boost crew safety

The MBTA has announced that it has temporarily paused nearly all contractor work, as the agency says it works to improve safety for its work crews.

The 48-hour pause, which started on Wednesday and will continue through the end of Friday, came amid new reports of trains failing to stop, despite being flagged to do so by track inspection crews.

The MBTA said that the contractor work pause impacts all work not being done inside of an established diversion area. Work was said to be continuing on the Red Line.

Gov. Maura Healey says she is frustrated after another near miss on the Red Line of the MBTA.

Get New England news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NECN newsletters.

A statement from MBTA General Manager Phillip Eng said he was working to ensure "our employees have the appropriate tools, clear direction and resources to enable them to successfully perform their functions."

"We are rebuilding and reorganizing the workforce, top to bottom, to ensure we have the right people in place at all levels to implement the changes required to bring meaningful, long-lasting systemic solutions," Eng said in his statement. "T management needs to ensure that we are implementing improved procedures and following through on our commitments. This is a team effort with the FTA, DPU, and our labor unions, and we all share the common goal of a safe and reliable MBTA."

No one was hurt, but the MBTA is investigating

Earlier this week, a Red Line train failed to come to a halt for a crew that was doing track inspections, despite someone flagging the train to stop, according to an MBTA spokesman, who said this week's incident was preceded by a similar one last week.

No one was hurt during the incidents, which are being investigated by the MBTA; the Federal Transit Administration and the Department of Public Utilities have also been notified.