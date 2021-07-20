Fourth Body in 9 Weeks Found in Connecticut River in Mass.

While the cases are not considered suspicious, authorities in western Massachusetts say a body found in a river near Gill on Monday marks the fourth time in nine weeks that bodies were recovered from the Connecticut River.

Northwestern District Attorney David Sullivan reported Tuesday afternoon that the body was discovered in Gill at around 7:20 p.m. Monday was first detected by a bicyclist who saw someone floating in the river below the Route 10 bridge between Gill and Northfield. The body of an adult male was recovered near the Northfield Mount Hermon boathouse on Hayfields Road in Gill.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

"This discovery marks the fourth time in nine weeks that bodies were recovered from the Connecticut River in Franklin or Hampshire counties," according to the district attorney's office. "Bodies were discovered in the Connecticut River near Hadley on May 21 and May 26 and near the French King Bridge on July 3. The cases are not believed to be related. They are not considered suspicious and no foul play is indicated."

Sullivan's office said the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner is working to identify the body and determine the cause of death.