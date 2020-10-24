Local

Nursing Home Outbreak

5 Dead, 30 Infected in Mass. Nursing Home Outbreak

Many residents have moved past their 14-day isolation period and are "on the road to recovery," administrator Jeff Schwartz posted online

Five residents of a Chelmsford nursing home have died and more have been infected in a COVID-19 outbreak, according to state health data.

Data from the state weekly public health report show five residents have died and more than 30 residents and staff have been infected at Sunny Acres Nursing and Rehabilitation Center, the Boston Herald reported.

Many residents have moved past their 14-day isolation period and are "on the road to recovery," administrator Jeff Schwartz posted online.

A spokeswoman for the Executive Office of Health and Human Services said the state has been monitoring the outbreak and deployed a rapid response team to the center earlier this month.

