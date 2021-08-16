5 of the Top 10 Colleges in America Are in New England, New Ranking Finds

New England is home to half of the top 10 colleges and universities in the country, according to a new report.

On Monday, the college information database Niche published its 2022 Best Colleges report, comparing more than 1,000 colleges and universities across the United States based on student reviews and data from the federal Department of Education.

MIT topped the list, followed by Harvard University. Yale University snagged the fourth spot, while Brown University and Dartmouth University came in eighth and tenth respectively.

Six other New England schools made it into the top 50. Tufts University and Bowdoin College ranked 26th and 27th respectively, Middlebury College ranked 32nd, Williams College 39th and Boston College made it into the 46th slot.