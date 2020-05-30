6-Year-Old Found Unresponsive in NH River After Hourslong Search

An hourslong search for a missing 6-year-old came to an end Saturday after the child was found unresponsive in the Salmon Falls River in New Hampshire, police said.

Rollinsford police received a report that the child was missing around 2 p.m. at the Bicentennial Park boat launch. Authorities found that the child may have been in the Salmon Falls River, police said in a statement, and requested assistance in searching for them from several other law enforcement agencies.

Authorities were seen searching for the child on the area of Front Street near the railroad trestle, according to Seacoast Online. A rescue boat was seen on the Salmon Falls River as a search and rescue helicopter flew above.

Nearly three hours later, police said, the child was found, pulled from the river, and taken to a nearby hospital to be airlifted to Massachusetts General Hospital.

Rollinsford police didn't give the child's current condition. No additional information has been released.