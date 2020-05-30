Local

New Hampshire

6-Year-Old Found Unresponsive in NH River After Hourslong Search

Police in Rollinsford, New Hampshire, searched for nearly three hours for the missing child before finding the 6-year-old in the Salmon Falls River

By Lara Salahi

An hourslong search for a missing 6-year-old came to an end Saturday after the child was found unresponsive in the Salmon Falls River in New Hampshire, police said.

Rollinsford police received a report that the child was missing around 2 p.m. at the Bicentennial Park boat launch. Authorities found that the child may have been in the Salmon Falls River, police said in a statement, and requested assistance in searching for them from several other law enforcement agencies.

Authorities were seen searching for the child on the area of Front Street near the railroad trestle, according to Seacoast Online. A rescue boat was seen on the Salmon Falls River as a search and rescue helicopter flew above.

Local

#FitForTheFrontLine May 22

Fit for the Front Line: A Fitness Challenge to Support the Nation’s Front Line Workers

coronavirus 2 hours ago

Mass. Restaurants May Reopen on June 8, With Changes. Here’s How Dining Will Look

Nearly three hours later, police said, the child was found, pulled from the river, and taken to a nearby hospital to be airlifted to Massachusetts General Hospital.

Rollinsford police didn't give the child's current condition. No additional information has been released.

This article tagged under:

New Hampshire
Vote: Polls & Trivia Coronavirus Pandemic Local Massachusetts Connecticut Maine New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts Sports Traffic Business Virtual Connection Ceo Corner Chief Execs Club This Week in Business
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us